Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $111.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

