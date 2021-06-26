NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 18,800 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 231,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

