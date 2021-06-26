Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,618 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,618 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.