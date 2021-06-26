NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $814,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

