NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,655 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

