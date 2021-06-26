Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.26 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $6,867,000. GenTrust LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $368.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.