Duality Advisers LP Acquires 2,813 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of COLB opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

