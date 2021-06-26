Duality Advisers LP Sells 13,322 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 56.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $133.07 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

