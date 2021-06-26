17,229 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

MKC opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

