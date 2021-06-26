Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 15,746 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,526.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,680.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 313,166 shares of company stock valued at $30,985,012. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

NTRA opened at $115.15 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.86.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

