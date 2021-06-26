Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.67 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 177,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.28. The company has a market cap of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.06 and a 1 year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

