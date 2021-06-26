Duality Advisers LP Grows Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of IMAX worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IMAX by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX opened at $22.77 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

