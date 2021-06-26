MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.08. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

