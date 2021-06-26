Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,317 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $105.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.80. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

