DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 360.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 395.29 ($5.16).

SMDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.53) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 249.40 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 449.90 ($5.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 424.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

