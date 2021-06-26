Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

