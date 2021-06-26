$1.00 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.16. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.70.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Insiders have sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,226,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $100,370,000.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $110.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

