All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Cap of $26.54 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $26.54 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00593990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038355 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

