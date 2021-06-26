Rarible Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00027267 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $37.09 million and $5.09 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00053016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00593990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038355 BTC.

RARI is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,313,952 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

