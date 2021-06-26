Tapmydata (TAP) Achieves Market Cap of $770,787.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $770,787.00 and approximately $182,628.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00381966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.12 or 0.00951730 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

