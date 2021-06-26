ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of YLDE opened at $39.83 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74.

