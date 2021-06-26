Anchor Neural World (ANW) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30.88 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $30.88 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official message board is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

