The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

The First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $498.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.03. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. As a group, analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

