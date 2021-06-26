Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,819 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Applied Materials worth $307,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock worth $59,131,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.