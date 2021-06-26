Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 231,818 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,203,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,818 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $287,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $266.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.40. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.