Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.70 Million Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Freshpet worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $170.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,856 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.