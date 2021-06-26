Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.