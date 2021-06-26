Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.