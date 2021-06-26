Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,530,961 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Regions Financial worth $66,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

