Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess Sells 4,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $122.56 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

