VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 76.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSN opened at $227.73 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $230.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

