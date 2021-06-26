Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 389 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $241.87 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

