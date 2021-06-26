Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $70.04 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,070 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $70,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Shares of DLR opened at $152.21 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

