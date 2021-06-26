$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. PRA Group reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAA stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.43. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,911 shares of company stock worth $646,593. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

