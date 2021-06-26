Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $163.30

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after buying an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,438,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,901,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.