Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $163.30

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.30.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.
In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JBHT opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $116.99 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
