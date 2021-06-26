Brokerages Set Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of BHC opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,474 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,689,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

