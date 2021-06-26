TheStreet Upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to “C”

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DDD has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD opened at $39.30 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,573 shares of company stock worth $718,747 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $85,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,343,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.