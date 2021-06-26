Accenture plc (ACN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Accenture to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $294.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.50.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.