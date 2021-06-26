NFT Index One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40,042.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $421.45 or 0.01324370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $939,909.40 and approximately $40,042.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00020225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00593246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038444 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.