Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $563,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,741 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

