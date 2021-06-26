Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 87,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,386,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $488.95 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

