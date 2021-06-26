Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 26.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

BTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.73.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

