Amalgamated Bank Sells 433 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in CDW by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.36. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.