BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after buying an additional 95,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

