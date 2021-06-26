Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,266,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 273,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

