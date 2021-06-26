Amalgamated Bank Has $1.58 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $4,960,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.94.

Shares of FRC opened at $188.65 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $197.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.