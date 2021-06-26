888 (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 405.20 ($5.29). 888 shares last traded at GBX 398.60 ($5.21), with a volume of 688,394 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on 888. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 888 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 401.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.73.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

