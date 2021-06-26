Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,990 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $2,846,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $64,243,151 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.