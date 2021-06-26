Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 16,813 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,452,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,851,384 shares of company stock worth $201,956,944 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.95.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

