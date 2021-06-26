LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $152.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

